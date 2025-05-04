I was interviewed by Staci for the Bitcoin Nova podcast:

“In this engaging conversation, Staci and Efrat explore various themes including personal identity, the journey of becoming a digital nomad, the importance of speaking out against societal norms, and the role of passion in podcasting and Bitcoin. They discuss the challenges of breaking free from orthodox beliefs and the significance of listening to diverse voices in today's world. Efrat also discusses her journey through the evolution of technology, her career in corporate marketing, and her transition to Bitcoin and journalism. She reflects on the impact of technology on society, the challenges of breaking free from the fiat system, and the role of propaganda in shaping public perception. Efrat also addresses the intersection of health and corporate greed, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of mRNA jabs. The discussion culminates in an exploration of the New World Order and the long-term plans of global organizations. In this conversation, Staci and Efrat delve into the complexities of global agendas, the role of entertainment in societal awakening, and the impact of economic systems on personal sovereignty. They discuss the importance of trust and responsibility in navigating these systems, emphasizing the need for individuals to take charge of their own lives and decisions. The dialogue culminates in a reflection on the ripple effect of personal change and the broader implications for society.”

Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction and Connection 05:57 Efrat's Journey as a Digital Nomad 12:02 Exploring Identity and Beliefs 18:02 The Importance of Speaking Out 23:50 Challenging Orthodoxy and Embracing Change 29:58 The Role of Passion in Podcasting and Bitcoin 39:34 The Evolution of Technology and Its Impact 42:44 Career Progression and the Shift to Bitcoin 46:06 Transitioning from Corporate to Service 49:55 Breaking Free from the Fiat System 54:46 The Role of Propaganda and Personal Awakening 01:01:53 The Intersection of Health and Corporate Greed 01:09:46 Understanding the New World Order and Its Implications 01:17:03 Global Agendas and Compliance 01:21:57 The Role of Entertainment in Awakening 01:27:30 The Impact of Economic Systems on Society 01:35:30 Trust, Responsibility, and Personal Sovereignty 01:49:59 The Ripple Effect of Change

