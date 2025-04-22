Paula from The Bitcoin Edge podcast writes: “Efrat Fenigson, Israeli host of You’re The Voice, reveals how Bitcoin helps you reclaim your voice in a world sliding toward control. From waking up during COVID to exposing the quiet rise of CBDCs, Efrat shares why sovereignty, truth, and sound money matter now more than ever — and why Bitcoin is the way out.”

Timestamps:

00:00 Intro to Efrat Fenigson 03:36 Journey to Bitcoin and Personal Sovereignty 10:29 The Connection Between Bitcoin and Global Unity 19:14 The Role of Money in Society and Bitcoin's Promise 25:57 Understanding CBDCs and Their Implications 30:28 The Dangers of Retail CBDCs 36:32 The European Central Bank's Digital Euro 46:46 Israel's CBDC Developments 49:06 Bitcoin Adoption in Israel 51:03 Australia's Post-COVID Sentiment 58:02 Personal Transformation Through Bitcoin 01:01:39 Introduction to Bitcoin Security 01:01:39 The Bitcoin Advisers 01:02:05 Find Efrat

