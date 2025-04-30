Efrat Fenigson's Biography & Photo

Independent journalist | Podcast host of "You're The Voice" | Marketing expert | Allergic to tyranny | Freedom & Bitcoin maximalist



Byline:

Efrat Fenigson is an independent journalist, podcaster, public speaker and marketing expert. She’s the host of “You’re The Voice” podcast, taking audiences on a journey from red to orange pill. She’s a freedom & bitcoin maximalist.



Short biography:

Efrat Fenigson is an independent journalist, podcast host, public speaker, and a marketing expert. Her path to sovereignty unfolded with the outbreak of Covid, sending her to a journey of exploration, through her podcast, “You’re The Voice”. As a dissident voice, she writes on her blog & international magazines, covering freedom and sovereignty, growing global control regime, monetary changes, CBDC & Bitcoin, politics and propaganda.

Efrat is a former Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of global companies with a tech background of 20+ years, who was featured by The Wall Street Journal as one Israel’s 2022 top tech leaders. She turned into a journalist when the void left by the mainstream media became too big to bear, and started reporting hidden truths from Israel to the world, while bringing the world’s hidden reality to uninformed Israelis. She’s often criticizing the Israeli government, including its response to Oct. 7th events, Covid, and other human rights violations.



Long biography:

Efrat Fenigson is an independent journalist, podcaster and public speaker, featured by The Wall Street Journal as one Israel’s 2022 top tech leaders. She’s a marketing expert and former Chief Marketing Officer of global companies with a strong technology background for the past 20 years, who turned into a journalist when the void left by the mainstream media became too big to bear. Efrat strives to uncover the hidden truth from Israel and report it to the world, while bringing the world’s hidden reality to uninformed Israelis. As a freedom activist, she’s been a dissident voice to the Israeli government, including its response to the Israel-Gaza war, Covid, and other human rights violations.

Efrat’s podcast, “You’re The Voice” surpassed 3 million views, and includes notable guests such as MEP Christine Anderson, Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Michael Saylor, Prof. Mattias Desmet, Senator Malcolm Roberts (AUS), Jeff Booth, Samson Mow, Ed Dowd, Prof. Steven Koonin, Mike Benz, Max & Stacy, Mark Moss, Prof. Peter St Onge, Larry Lepard, Natalie Brunell, HRH Prince Philip Karađorđević, Dr. Simon Goddek, Dr. Ahmed Malik, Dr. Jessica Rose, Jennifer Sey, Alex Krainer, James Corbett and many more.

Efrat started her bitcoin journey as her path to sovereignty unfolded with the outbreak of Covid. This was a natural progression in a world where freedom is being suppressed and monetary control grows. Efrat is advocating for bitcoin education and orange-pilling her audience.

Efrat writes on her Substack and for outlets like Bitcoin Magazine, ZeroHedge, and Bereshit (Israel’s uncensored paper), covering the growing global control regime, CBDC & monetary changes, politics, and propaganda.

Efrat’s channels reach 180K+ followers. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

