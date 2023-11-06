10 month ago I predicted a war in the middle east, as a diversion from big, global problems the world is facing.
Watch the first 35 seconds of my interview for Rebel News. I wish I was wrong.
Now, I'm not saying this war we're in is ONLY related to globalists agendas, clearly there are local tensions that have reached a boiling point, and geopolitical interests at play.
I do, however, think the big factors here are diversion from an upcoming global FIAT monetary collapse (and its CBDC solution) and the energy (oil and gas) control game, which is again related to the petrodollar and the US hegemony destabilization. That's my understanding of the global landscape, which I continue to research and collect information on.
*note: my prediction only appears in the beginning of the interview, it was the editor's choice to cut it out and edit it this way.
