People are breaking down all around me. Perhaps this text can give those going through hardship some relief, and a ray of light in the right direction. 💫🙏🏻♥️💔

This text was written this morning from my gut, and can be relevant for many people from many nations or tribes. Identify your tribalism, and read on:

Israel is an abused collective, in a state of perpetuated generational ancestral trauma, topped up with constant fresh trauma, sustaining a routine state of fear, which sparks shame, divide, hatred and revenge, leading to a constant state of war. Internal and external. Spiritual and physical.

Humans who are able to break out of this matrix can see it.

I don’t care if my view is popular or not.

The only way to bring about change is to engage in personal trauma healing, to break down, to experience an ego death, to allow oneself to be in the void, in the unknown, unfamiliar, unsafe. From that void, a new kind of visceral knowingness is born: a knowingness that you are your own source of power, you are the divine.

From that knowingness - humbleness is born, and a new space can unfold, making way for inner peace, compassion and love. Making way for a new, ascended consciousness that embraces the true essence of who you are.

If we won’t be the ones acknowledging this, finding the courage to say: “this generational trauma, this pain, this victimhood - it stops with me, and my kids” then we won’t be able to change.

I stand here declaring - this stops with me. Not on my watch.

I don’t have to carry the conformity, the compliance, what I am conditioned and expected to carry.

I humbly drop this weight, and choose a new armor:

The vulnerable armor of truth, freedom & love.

Efrat ♥️

