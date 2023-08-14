You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

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Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
Oct 13, 2023

...this looks a great article Efrat, its too much to read all just now having stumbled on it so late...it really looks like a beast of a system, and then there's the Unified Ledger of the BIS....

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Uri Weiss's avatar
Uri Weiss
Aug 15, 2023

Excellent article Efrat 🙏

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