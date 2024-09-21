My Substack Summer - I Read 1.5m Words!
What I read in Summer 2024 - this is a semi-automated post, but I like it so I'm sharing!
Highlights
☕ I read the most in the morning
💌 I subscribed to 11 new Substacks
🎧 I listened to 82 minutes of podcasts
📽️ I watched 135 minutes of video
❤️ I liked 44 posts
💬 I left 31 comments on posts
📜 I scrolled 2 meters in Notes
Top Substacks
Dystopian Down Under by
Independent news and commentary that you won't find on the news. Reporting from Western Australia.
Top post this summer: EXCLUSIVE REPORT: Forced retraction of Covid vaccine cancer-risk study, scientist alleges
The News Block by
A simple, insightful update on Bitcoin and the global financial landscape to help you stay well-informed on the top news stories in 10 minutes.
Top post this summer: Pro-Bitcoin Presidential Ticket, BlackRock’s Fink on Bitcoin Turnaround, Mark Cuban Predicts Bitcoin as Global Currency, Will Trump Pressure Fed to Cut Rates if Elected?
Profstonge Weekly by
Weekly posts about Economics and Freedom.
Top post this summer: How did American Voters Get so Dumb?
Share your own Summer Recap
You can see your own summer recap in the Substack app. I’d love to see what you’ve been reading.
Sponsors:
►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the latest episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)
Join me in any of these upcoming events:
Oct. 2024 - Bitcoin Amsterdam (code EFRAT for 10% off)
Oct. 2024 - Plan B Forum, Lugano (code EFRAT for 10% off)
Nov. 2024 - Liberty in our lifetime, Prague (code Efrat76423 for 10% off)
Nov. 2024 - SatsConf Brazil
Nov. 2024 - Adopting Bitcoin, El Salvador (code EFRAT for 10% off)
May 2025 - Bitcoin Vegas (prev. Nashville) (code EFRAT for 10% off)
June 2025 - BTC Prague (code EFRAT for 10% off)
Please follow me:
Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links
— Support my work —
The best way to support me is by becoming a paying subscriber.
You can also “buy me a coffee” for a 1-time support, or with Bitcoin here.
Thank you!
You're The Voice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts, subscribe for free, or consider becoming a paid subscriber to help fund my work.