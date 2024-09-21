Highlights

☕ I read the most in the morning 💌 I subscribed to 11 new Substacks 🎧 I listened to 82 minutes of podcasts 📽️ I watched 135 minutes of video ❤️ I liked 44 posts 💬 I left 31 comments on posts 📜 I scrolled 2 meters in Notes

Top Substacks

Independent news and commentary that you won't find on the news. Reporting from Western Australia. Top post this summer: EXCLUSIVE REPORT: Forced retraction of Covid vaccine cancer-risk study, scientist alleges

A simple, insightful update on Bitcoin and the global financial landscape to help you stay well-informed on the top news stories in 10 minutes. Top post this summer: Pro-Bitcoin Presidential Ticket, BlackRock’s Fink on Bitcoin Turnaround, Mark Cuban Predicts Bitcoin as Global Currency, Will Trump Pressure Fed to Cut Rates if Elected?

Weekly posts about Economics and Freedom. Top post this summer: How did American Voters Get so Dumb?

Share your own Summer Recap

You can see your own summer recap in the Substack app. I’d love to see what you’ve been reading.

Get my Recap

Sponsors:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the latest episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Join me in any of these upcoming events:

Please follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links