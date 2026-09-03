My AI Transparency Statement

I want to be transparent with my readers and supporters about what AI means for me, how I use AI in my work, and where I choose not to. Shoutout to the Independent Media Alliance that is leading the way on these type of AI transparency statements.

Where I Stand

AI is a tool. Like most of us, I am observing the rapid pace in which AI is deployed into our lives, and the narrative accompanying this rollout – and I’m not sure which is more fascinating :)

Generally speaking I don’t believe in “Singularity”, and I think there’s a lot of FUD around the AI narrative, intentionally, as part of the quest to weaken humanity and exert greater technological and mind control over it. AI, and any computational device, including robots, are not sentient, do not have consciousness, and are limited to operate in the classical physics realm, which seperates them from humans. The human body is part classic part quantum and as such it has properties of consciousness and free will in quantum fields. For more information about this topic I recommend reading Federico Faggin’s book “Irreducible”.

I am sure we’re just scratching the surface with LLM’s, and in the coming years I’ll have to update this statement as new innovations come to light and perhaps I’ll choose to adopt or experiment on new tools. As a graduate of a Bachelors of Computing degree, and an ex-developer of a few years, I’ve learn to code, program and communicate with computers. I am not afraid of technology, and I’m open to learning new types of technologies as they become available. My main issue is with regulators, regulation, governments, global organization and other centralized corporations which seek to control technology, the flow of data, and the users themselves through technology. That’s why I am attracted to and supportive of free open-source, decentralized protocols, hardware and software, and would like to see gradually more tech created in these ways, AI included. This trend has started, developers are working on this trajectory and we have to be vigilant, careful and mindful of the tech we use and the data we share.

The Limits of Centralized AI

Centralized AI companies and models, including Claude which I currently use (and plan to stop using in the near future), use content guardrails and shape the narratives they allow. They’re heavily influenced by the bias of their creators and are subject to legislation to control their narratives. That’s a real constraint, and it means I can’t lean on these tools for the substance of my work. That’s a secondary reason for why I source my ideas and my content myself, and I use these models mainly to support the organizing and structuring of what I’ve already gathered, and attempt to gather more, with my careful guidance.

I haven’t yet found success learning open source, decentralized private AI models, but that’s coming. I’m looking forward to working with tools that align more with what I stand for.

Here’s my elaboration on where and how I use AI tools, and where I don’t:

Research, Writing and Editing

AI supports my process, it never sets the direction. I don’t like outsourcing my ideas, my opinions, or my voice to a machine. I dictate the themes of my articles, my writing, my presentations, everything I create starts with me. From time to time AI helps me organize what’s already mine. In many of my articles I don’t use AI at all.

Most of my AI use is practical. I use it to collect and aggregate data, to verify facts before I state them, and to pull together the references and sources that back up my claims. I may also use it to organize my thoughts, my ideas, and the information I gather, and to help shape the structure and flow of my writing.

Anything I publish that AI touched goes through a rigorous editing process on my end. I make sure the final piece is well written, holistic and rounded.

Images and Visuals

AI is useful in generating podcast thumbnails, from time to time header images for my articles, and images for my presentations. Grok seems to be especially good in generating images.

Presentations are different for me. I tried using AI for my conference presentations and found the tools sloppy and generic, so I stopped. Now I build every presentation myself. It takes longer, but it’s worth it, as a presentation is a masterful art: it includes storytelling, the flow of the narrative, the depth of the content behind it, the visual composition of each slide, and how well it matches my tone and my brand. That work stays mine.

The Podcast

I write my own core questions for every guest. AI helps me tighten the phrasing, fix grammar, and condense my language, and it supports my research by validating statements and pulling references.

My editing team uses AI to support sound enhancement, generate supporting text for the videos, outline chapters, and pull keywords and takeaways. We also use it to help produce thumbnails as mentioned above.

For short clips, AI helps with captions and visual elements. But the selection of what actually makes it into a clip is made by me and my team, always. We don’t let AI generate sloppy, aggregated clips, and we don’t pull moments out of context just to chase engagement or manufacture clickbait.

Projects I’m Part Of

Some of the work I’m involved in sits outside my direct control. The Women of Bitcoin Summit, which I cohost, may use AI for the website or other marketing materials. Going forward, for large or significant projects I take part in, I may specify here how AI was used within it.

Bottom Line

I stand at the center of everything I make. AI supports that work. It doesn’t replace it, and it never generates or leads my ideas, and my intention is to keep it that way. Staying humane in an era leading us to Transhumanism is critical, and I plan to continue supporting team human.

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