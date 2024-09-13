Left: current Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman, Right: former Minister Tamar Zandberg

In April 2024, the Knesset passed Israel’s climate bill through first reading. The bill, just like everywhere else in the western world, complies with UN’s agenda 2030 goals and 2050 targets.

Another strong proof of how much right vs. left is an illusion meant to perpetuate the divide (for those who need more proofs), is that the bespoke climate bill was initially suggested by the extreme left-wing, former Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg, which then passed it on to the right-wing current Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman, who continued from the point her predecessor left off. This bill seems to be completely bipartisan, crossing left-right ideologies and corresponding directly with the global climate agenda.

Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman stated that the proposed legislation aims to safeguard public health and well-being, while also ensuring the protection of future generations. She further explains that the bill establishes specific targets and programs to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions and to adapt the economy to the impacts of climate change. The legislation targets achieving net zero emissions by 2050, which means that the amount of greenhouse gases emitted will be balanced out by the amount removed from the atmosphere - which is, of course, based on flawed and made up science, regurgitated by scientists, media and politicians.

*Find the key points of Israel’s climate law below.

Climate Change Preparedness Program

In June 2024, the The Ministry of Environmental Protection has released the first phase of the national program for climate change preparedness. This 100+ page document involves mapping the areas affected by climate change in Israel and outlining the key measures to address and mitigate climate risks. The program includes 48 initiatives and approximately 200 tasks that about 30 government ministries and agencies are expected to advance and implement in the coming years to enhance Israel's readiness for the “climate crisis”.

New Carbon Tax

Yesterday, a new Carbon Tax was announced; the tax that will gradually increase the prices of non-transport fuels until 2030 passed the first phase, and is submitted for approval by the Knesset. It is expected to take effect in early 2025. According to estimates, by 2030, electricity prices are projected to rise by about 5% and water prices by approximately 1%. This tax is expected to generate around 2 billion shekels annually for the state. The government is using the excuse of the war to justify passing the new carbon tax now - due to the heavy cost of the war and the growing deficit.

Those who will bear the brunt of the burden will primarily be the citizens, not the industrialists, who will receive refunds for almost the entire amount of the tax, and have managed to hedge the impact on themselves quite effectively. In the coming years, they are expected to receive refunds on nearly the full tax rate, based on a reference year that will be agreed upon in discussions between them and the Ministry of Finance. In fact, their refunds could even exceed what they would actually pay if their energy consumption is lower than what was recorded in the agreed-upon year. Sounds to me like a “keep your mouth shut bribe” and don’t interrupt with our agendas.

Appendix - Key Points of the New Climate Law ( source ) :

Setting the 2030 Reduction Target in Law: The law enshrines the reduction target for 2030, strengthening the government's long-term commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions compared to the current situation where the target is set by a government decision alone. The law also intensifies the national reduction target for 2030, a critical year for slowing the pace of global warming according to the UN's expert panel. The emissions in 2030 are to be 30% lower than those in 2015. 2050 Reduction Target: Establishes a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in Israel by 2050. National Multi-Year Reduction Plan: The government is required to prepare a multi-year national plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This plan must be updated at least every five years, with annual reports on its implementation submitted to the government. The law outlines how the plan should be updated, the involved mechanisms, and the consultation process with experts, stakeholders, and representatives from the economy and society to create a comprehensive, effective, and feasible plan. Government Ministry Preparation Requirement: Mandates that government ministries develop plans to address the impacts of the climate crisis within their areas of responsibility. This means creating plans that cover all sectors of the economy, not just the direct activities of each government ministry. Local Authority Preparation Requirement: Grants authority to instruct local authorities to prepare plans for climate crisis preparedness. Comprehensive National Preparedness Plan: Requires the creation of a national preparedness plan that integrates the individual preparedness plans of government ministries, local authorities, and other specified entities. Establishment of Advisory and Oversight Bodies: Climate Council: Comprising representatives from relevant government ministries and public interest groups, including environmental organizations and youth representatives. This council will assist in setting the required targets for decision-makers regarding the economic and social structure, and political, economic, and structural challenges in Israel. Independent Expert Committee: Will provide objective scientific review of the policies set by decision-makers and the need for updates. Environmental and Climate Institute: To be established under the Chief Scientist at the Ministry of Environmental Protection, focusing on collecting information domestically and internationally about environmental quality and climate, including comparative research. Given the uncertainty in scientific decision-making, providing updated scientific information on climate to decision-makers is crucial. Climate Risk Assessment Requirement: Mandates a climate risk assessment for strategic and policy plans submitted by public authorities for government or ministerial approval, which could significantly impact Israel's greenhouse gas emissions or climate change.

