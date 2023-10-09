You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

🇮🇱 Israel War: GB News Interview

GB News (UK) today with Bev Turner.
Oct 09, 2023
Watch on YouTube - minute 41. (sorry for the low quality internet on my side!)

Any financial support I will receive on these updates I will forward to the people of Israel that are in need or have been evacuated from their homes. Please support here.

Thanks for watching my first & second updates, and sharing it so widely. They have now gone viral with millions of views - links here.

