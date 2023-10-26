There are many PARTIAL reports on what Yocheved Lifshitz, a released hostage, said about her experience on Oct. 7th and being in captivity of Hamas, on mainstream media and social media. Yocheved was released on the evening of Oct. 23rd, 2023. Most of the reports that came right after she told her story and answered questions, are twisted as they show only one side and one sentiment of what she said. In reality, she said both things that are disturbing and describe Hamas’ cruelty, as well as some other things that point to the captives being considerate and gentle with the hostages. See below her full statements.

Her statements served as a fruitful ground for yet another battle of consciousness and public opinion, in an attempt to further captivate the already captive and radicalized minds of people on both “sides” of the spectrum; those who are pro-Palestine or pro-Hamas externalized ONLY her words about how kind and gentle Hamas terrorists were, neglecting to state her descriptions about what they did on Oct. 7th and her general opinion of them, while those who are pro-Israel tried to ignore or minimize her statements about the captives’ fair/kind treatment.

While I am not naive, and understand that her statements may be biased as her husband and 208 other Israelis are still in captivity and she naturally don’t want to say anything that will jeopardize them, I still have the integrity to bring all of her statements, without omitting any of them. I am personally biased towards Israel, that’s clear to me and I try to always remember that.

I support free speech and free thought, and wish to encourage people to exercise critical thinking and investigation skills, which in this day and age, require good discernment abilities. In my view, readers should reach their own opinion or analysis, based on their discernment ability, rather than reaching my conclusion or my opinion, or take “sky news” report as the full truth.

We must be alert to the fact that reality is being presented to us in a partial, tendentious, hence twisted way, because it serves a purpose. When one narrative is being promoted over another, especially when it’s escorted by the right emotion (fear, disgust, anger etc.), it “helps” push us to the direction the writer would like us to be on. This strategy is quite basic in marketing, in behavioral economics, and unfortunately, in propaganda. This is the classic method of influencing our thought process, beliefs, perceptions and actions. This is how we’re pushed to pick sides. This is how they divide and conquer.

Here’s the Full Version of Yocheved’s Testimony

"We endured a nightmare; we were at the mercy of the devil. We were abandoned by the (Israeli) regime. We didn't expect to find ourselves in this situation. They brutalized us.

(On Saturday Oct. 7th) The terrorists stormed our homes, without distinguishing the elderly and the young. They threw me onto a motorcycle, beat me, and took us to Gaza, via a web of underground tunnels, and we traveled kilometers beneath the ground.

"When we arrived at the big hall were they held us, we were told they were following the teachings of the Qur’an and they would not harm us".

The terrorists gathered about 25 hostages in one place, with a guard and a paramedic posted for every five. We had one meal a day which included one pita bread, cheese and a cucumber."

Lifshitz also says: "They treated us gently, and provided for all our needs".

Hostages were allowed to wash and eat, a doctor was present, medicines were provided and sanitary conditions were in tact. The hostages ate the same food Hamas ate.

She adds: "The group seemed really prepared" and it appeared the operation had been planned for a long time. She claims militant group had sent warnings weeks before, in the form of "balloons with fire to burn our fields. The IDF didn't take that seriously. We were the scapegoat."

She was asked why she shook the Hamas terrorist's hand when she left them last night: "because they treated us very nicely", she answered.

Nurit Cooper (79) was also released yesterday. Both Lifshitz and Cooper were kidnapped on Oct. 7th from Kibbutz Nir Oz. Amiram, the 85-year-old husband of Cooper, and Oded, the 83-year-old husband of Lifshitz, who were also kidnapped with them, are still held by Hamas, along with the other 208 hostages.

Watch the full video of her testimony on Israel’s Channel 13 News: https://13tv.co.il/item/news/politics/security/lbob2-903767748/?pid=7&cid=902992371



Remember, any post that shows you just part of a testimony or part of the information, is simply just that, partial.

