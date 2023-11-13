Playback speed
CBDC Panel: Centrally Control Humanity Through Money

Panel held at Bitcoin Amsterdam 2023
Nov 13, 2023
CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) is a technology to centrally control humanity through money. It's emerging as the institution's new hero currency, with 110+ countries working on their CBDCs and ten countries already running pilots.
Efrat Fenigson
·
August 14, 2023
Israel is one of those countries; I won't be surprised if CBDC deployment is expedited in light of the war and multiple emergencies.

I had the honor of discussing CBDC on this panel with Willem Middelkoop and Freddie New, moderated by Christian Keroles, at the Bitcoin Conference.

My key message for the Bitcoin community was that CBDC is an opportunity for Bitcoin adoption, in light of the global great awakening, and that it's money time to convert many red-pilled into “orange-pilled” (a slang for Bitcoiners).

Watch the panel on Youtube, Rumble, or on Twitter:

Chapters:

00:00 - Introduction to the Panel

03:25 - The CBDC and Freedom of Transaction

06:43 - Freedom of Speech and CBDC

10:40 - The Decrease in Financial Freedom

13:30 - Political Resistance to Bitcoin

17:07 - The Great Awakening and Bitcoin Adoption

20:29 - The High Cost of CBDC Adoption

23:41 - Bitcoin's Hopefulness

26:58 - Implications for Trillions of Highly Regulated Stable Coins

