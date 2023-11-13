CBDC Panel: Centrally Control Humanity Through Money

CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) is a technology to centrally control humanity through money. It's emerging as the institution's new hero currency, with 110+ countries working on their CBDCs and ten countries already running pilots.
Israel is one of those countries; I won't be surprised if CBDC deployment is expedited in light of the war and multiple emergencies.
I had the honor of discussing CBDC on this panel with Willem Middelkoop and Freddie New, moderated by Christian Keroles, at the Bitcoin Conference.
My key message for the Bitcoin community was that CBDC is an opportunity for Bitcoin adoption, in light of the global great awakening, and that it's money time to convert many red-pilled into “orange-pilled” (a slang for Bitcoiners).
Watch the panel on Youtube, Rumble, or on Twitter:
Chapters:
00:00 - Introduction to the Panel
03:25 - The CBDC and Freedom of Transaction
06:43 - Freedom of Speech and CBDC
10:40 - The Decrease in Financial Freedom
13:30 - Political Resistance to Bitcoin
17:07 - The Great Awakening and Bitcoin Adoption
20:29 - The High Cost of CBDC Adoption
23:41 - Bitcoin's Hopefulness
26:58 - Implications for Trillions of Highly Regulated Stable Coins
