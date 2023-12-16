Australia - Here I Come
I'm heading down under for a few weeks!
Next week I’ll be heading down to Melbourne, Australia. I already have one interview lined up for my podcast with a prominent politician in Brisbane, which is great.
Here’s a short video I shared today about my trip:
I would love to present my lecture titled “A world of control vs. freedom” while I’m in Melbourne, if you have connections to local communities there, let me know.
A bit about my background - I used to live in Australia for 6 years in the 2000's, and I hold an Australian citizenship. In 2021 I made a speech in front of the Australian Embassy in Tel Aviv, calling for the cancellation of the draconian Covid mandates.
My ex-husband and father of my son lived in Melbourne and did not see our son for 3 years during Covid. My call was unsuccessful and my son did not see his father for another long 8 months after this demonstration.
Watch my speech:
Hi Efrat, wonderful that you're coming 'down under', I will share this link with everyone I know here and hopefully one or two of them will 'take the bait', anyway, however 'it pans out' I'm excited to see and hear what podcasts, interviews, lectures you do manage to accomplish, good luck and Yah bless <3