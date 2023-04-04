You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

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Efrat Fenigson
Apr 5, 2023

Hi dear “Imagine Piece”, you put it so precisely... some people have no conscience in my opinion, how convenient they can “upload it to the cloud” and forget about it.

It is indeed a battle on our souls. Who would have imagined this is where we’ll be in the 2020’s...

Thanks for commenting and sharing, and of course for watching my interview with Rafi - which has now been banned off YouTube!! We spoke to much of the forbidden language for the thoughts police I guess.

Take care and thanks again for your support.

Efrat

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Weber
Apr 24, 2023

Excellent read, Ty.

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